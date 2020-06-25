COVID-19: J&K toll 91 as elderly Budgam woman dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: A 65-year-old woman from Nasrullah pora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district died of COVID-19 on Thursday evening at SKIMS Soura taking the J&K disease toll to 91.

The deceased was admitted at the hospital on June 6 as a COVID-19 patient with comorbidities including hypertension and chronic kidney disease, MS SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said.

Dr Jan further informed that the patient died at around 5:20 pm this evening after having a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The patient had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 14.

