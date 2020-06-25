Ahfadul Mujtaba among six appointed PSC members

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday cleared appointment of six members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

They include top police officer S. Ahfadul Mujtaba, who is currently, J&K Director General, Prosecution, Syed Iqbal Aga, retired Development Commissioner (Works), Subash Gupta, retired District and Session Judge; Des Raj, Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B), Jammu; Sameer Bharti, IFS (retired) and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, retired Associate Professor (Mathematics), Higher Education Department.

An order issued by the government said that the J&K Lieutenant Governor is pleased to appoint the above persons as Member, Public Service Commission in Jammu and Kashmir:

It said that they will hold the position of Member, Public Service Commission, till they attain the age of sixty two years. Their appointment shall take effect from the date they assume the office.

