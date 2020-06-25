2 militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: Two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out at Thursday dawn between militants and government forces at Hardshiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, officials said adding that searches were underway at the gunfight spot.

Earlier a joint search operation was launched by Army’s 32 RR, SOG and CRPF in the area over specific inputs about presence of militants there.

The searches later triggered a gunfight between the two sides.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in entire Police district Sopore. (KNO)

