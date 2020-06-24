Shelling along LoC in Machil

Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Tuesday by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, army officials here said.

“On June 23, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Machil sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” the officials said.

They said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

However, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

—PTI

