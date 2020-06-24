Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases in India; infection tally mounts to 4,56,183

New Delhi: India saw record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476 on Wednesday, the Union health ministry data said.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,83,022, while 2,58,684 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures at 8 am.

“Thus, around 56.71 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases also include foreigners.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row.

Of the 465 new deaths reported till Wednesday morning, 248 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Delhi, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, nine each in Rajasthan and Haryana, eight each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, four each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Kerala, Bihar and Puducherry have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

