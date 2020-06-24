J&K govt to refund Hajj aspirants’ deposited money in their bank accounts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has informed the Haj aspirants that their deposited amount would be refunded in their bank accounts without any deduction.

The decision comes after the Saudi Arabia Government decided not to allow foreign pilgrims during Haj 2020, followed by issuance of Circular by Haj Committee of India in this regard.

A statement informed Haj aspirants in J&K that the amount deposited by them shall be refunded to them through Direct Transfer Mechanism without any deduction and shall be deposited in their Bank Accounts furnished by the concerned Pilgrim/Pilgrims at the time of submission of Haj Application Forms for Haj 2020.

“In case of any change in account number details, a Photostat copy of cancelled cheque / Bank Pass Book be sent through email to account.hci@gov.in,” it said.

It added that International Passports deposited by the Pilgrims shall be returned to them as and when received from Haj Committee of India which shall be notified separately.

