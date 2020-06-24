COVID-19: 48-year-old Srinagar woman dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 88

Srinagar: A 48-year old COVID-19 woman from Srinagar’s Baghat area with underlying ailments including blood cancer died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman’s death has taken J&K disease toll to 88.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan said the patient was admitted as COVID-19 positive in infectious disease block.

The patient was a known case of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer with bone marrow transplant and Fungal Pneumonia, Dr Jan said

“The patient suffered arrhythmia at around 5.10 am and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” he added.

