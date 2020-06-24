Body of missing Chadoora man retrieved from Doodganga stream after 46 days

Budgam: The body of a middle aged man from a Chadoora village who was missing since last 46 days was fished out on Wednesday afternoon from nearby Dood Ganga stream.

The man identified as 52-year-old Ghulam Hassan Wani, son of Mohammad Abdullah Wani of Bonhar village had on May 8, fone missing after going for fishing.

A police officer confirmed that Wani’s body has been retrieved and was shifted to Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar for postmortem.

He said that after medical and legal formalities, the body will be handed over to his legal heirs for last rites. (KNO)

