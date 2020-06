4 Police officers transferred

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of four police officers.

According to an order, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood SSP, CID Headquarters J&K, has been transferred and posted as SSP, APCR, Kashmir, vice Altaf Ahmad Khan.

Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP, APCR, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SSP, CID (CI), Kashmir, vice Wasim Qadri.

Mohammad Aslam awaiting orders of posting in the PHQ, has been posted as SSP, CID Headquarters, J&K vice Sheikh Junaid Mehmood.

Wasim Qadri, SP, CID (CI) Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-11th Battalion, against an available vacancy. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print