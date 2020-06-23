Woman delivers in hospital backyard after doctors ‘turn her away’

Srinagar: A woman gave birth in the backyard of a government hospital in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday after doctors allegedly refused to admit her.

The health department has initiated a probe and the Director of Health Services, Kashmir, has sought a report on the matter.

The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Inderkote village in Bandipora district, was taken to the Community Health Centre Sumbal Tuesday morning.

“She complained of pain at home so we shifted her to the Sumbal hospital, but doctors refused to admit her on the pretext of a Covid-19 test,” said Muhammad Saleem, the husband.

He said that they were left with no choice but to deliver the baby outside the hospital building.

“After seeing her condition, the onlookers helped us curtain off the area and she delivered a baby there,” Saleem said.

The incident triggered condemnation after a video of the delivery went viral on social media.

Director of Health Service, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo said the hospital staff didn’t refuse to attend to her but asked the attendants to collect her samples for Covid-19 test, which was required.

“We still ordered a probe in the matter and action will be taken if there is any negligence,” he said.

“The woman and her baby are doing fine and are presently under treatment at CHC Sumbal and are being taken care of,” Dr Matoo added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print