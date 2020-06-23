Two more deaths, 148 new Covid-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported two more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 87.

Meanwhile, 148 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the region since Monday evening. The number of Covid-19 patients detected in J&K has now risen to 6,236 including 3,642 recoveries.

As per officials, the latest victims of Covid-19 include an 85-year-old man from Kulgam district and a 58-year-old woman from Natipora locality in Srinagar.

The Kulgam resident, who died at SKIMS Soura, had underlying ailments including heart disease and hypertension.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan said that the patient was on a temporary pacemaker.

“He was admitted to the hospital on June 5 and died at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning,” the MS said.

The Natipora woman, who was admitted to CD hospital, succumbed to the Covid-19 infection late Monday night.

So far, 87 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 77 from the Valley.

As per the official media bulletin, Srinagar district with 20 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (14), Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (4) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri districts.

Of the 148 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in J&K, 20 are from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.

Officials said that 111 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 51 from Jammu and 60 from Kashmir Division since Monday evening.

Officials said the highest number (45) of positive cases were detected in Pulwama district followed by Srinagar with 28 cases, Baramulla and Kulgam (16), Kupwara (7), Anantnag (6) and five each in Bandipora, Ganderbal, Ramban and Kathua.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 74 were detected at SKIMS Soura while 8 new Covid-19 patients were found positive at SKIMS Bemina out of 557 samples tested.cor

