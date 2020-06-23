Two more Covid deaths in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir reported two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 85.

According to officials, a 65-year-old man, a resident of Pulwama, died at SMHS Hospital last evening and his test report came positive on Monday.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said the deceased was admitted to the hospital on June 4 with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia.

The elderly had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“We put him on life support after his condition deteriorated yesterday but he succumbed in the evening,” Dr Choudhary said.

The second death was reported at CD Hospital after a 58-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Kokernag area of south Kashmir Anantnag district passed away on Monday afternoon due to respiratory complication, said Dr Saleem Tak, the Medical Superintendent.

“The patient was shifted from GMC Anantnag on June 19 after his condition deteriorated. Today his condition deteriorated and he died,” he added.

Meanwhile, 132 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K since yesterday including 10 from Jammu Division and 122 from Kashmir Division.

As per the official media bulletin, 149 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu and 104 from Kashmir Division.

Officials said the highest number (22) of positive cases were detected each in Srinagar and Shopian districts followed Budgam with 20 cases, Baramulla (18), Kupwara (13), Kulgam (12), Pulwama (10), and Poonch (5).

Among the new coronavirus cases, 69 were detected at SKIMS Soura.

“We have tested 2,434 samples today of which 69 tested positive while 2,365 were found negative,” said Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

At SKIMS Bemina lab, 22 new cases were detected out of 463 samples tested.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print