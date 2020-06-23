Ten months on, in-charge lecturers wait for posting in Valley

Srinagar: For more than ten months, the school education department in Kashmir has not issued orders of posting for teachers promoted as in-charge lecturers.

This was stated by scores of teachers who staged a protest here to press the department to issue orders for their posting.

Scores of the lecturers from various districts of Kashmir assembled outside the premises of the department. They held placards and banners in their hands which read “Issue posting orders of I/C Lecturers of 2019,” “Delaying tactics nahi Chali gayee” and “We want posting as per the orders of the school education department”.

The protesting lecturers said that 11 months have passed since they were promoted but orders for their postings are still pending.

“In the Jammu Division the same orders were issued but they have been adjusted and posted ten months ago. But in Kashmir, we have not been posted yet. All formalities have been completed by the in-charge lecturers,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a lecturer.

“We are nearly 236 in-charge lecturers whose posting is still pending in Kashmir. We have already informed the concerned officials from time to time for the issuance of the posting orders. But it is unfortunate our posting orders are still pending,” said another lecturer Ghulam Mohiuddin.

They said that they have submitted all the relevant documents well in time and fulfilled the criteria as laid down by the government.

