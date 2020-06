Srinagar: Government forces on Tuesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout at Harwan area of Srinagar following specific inputs.

They said that arms and ammunition including one AK-47 magazine, 30 AK RSS and an UBGL alongside six UBGL grenades were recovered from the site.

Following the recovery, intense searches were launched in the area as per officials. (GNS)

