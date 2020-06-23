LG launches e-application for Domicile Certificates

Baramulla girl becomes first to receive certificate

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday launched e-Application-cum-issuance of Domicile Certificate, developed by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), here at the Raj Bhavan.

With the launch of this service, the count of the Government to Citizen (G2C) online services reached 27. It is an addition to the UT Government’s e-governance initiatives to speed up public delivery mechanism through minimal human intervention, besides ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of such services, an official handout said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor & Administrative Secretary of Information Technology department, G N Ittoo, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla and other senior officers were present, in person and through video conferencing.

Aaliya Tariq daughter of Tariq Ahmad Langoo from Sopore, Baramulla became the first recipient of a domicile certificate through e-mode, it said. “The PRC holders and other applicants can apply for issuance of domicile certificate online by providing Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their Domicile Certificate through this application without visiting any office,” it added.

The Lt Governor observed that the government has taken this people friendly initiative to provide Domicile Certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “Domicile certificates must be issued within stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action,” Murmu added.

He directed for upgradation of IT network connectivity in all Districts, particularly border and hilly Districts, for the hassle free issuance of Domicile Certificate in the UT.

He advised for updation and customization of the application in future with services like SMS alert and further directed for utilizing services of Community Information Centres (CICs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the UT to assist the applicants as a nodal point for filling up the e-application form and provide them with necessary technical support.

The Lt Governor also called for opening of more Aadhaar Registration Counters in the underserviced areas and rural pockets to ensure hassle free Aadhaar generation and updation in these areas so that people without Aadhaar number get Aadhaar as well domicile certificate quickly.

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak, briefed the Lt Governor about the salient features of the application and informed that the necessary training has been imparted to the officers concerned with the process of issuance of Domicile Certificate.

