Govt hikes passenger fare by 30 per cent

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday hiked passenger fare in public transport by 30 percent.

An order issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar said that the passenger fare was hiked.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the charging of 130% of the existing authorized fare (existing authorized fare+30% of the existing authorized fare) from the passengers by stage carriage passenger vehicles, till further orders or till the restrictions imposed on the seating capacity, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, are eased, whichever is earlier and following which, only the authorized fare shall be charged from the passengers,” the order reads.

—KNO

