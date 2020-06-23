Chemist tests positive in Pampore

PAMPORE: A chemist in Pampore tested positive taking the Covid tally in the saffron town to 23.

The sample of the chemist whose outlet is in the Frestabal area of the town was taken some days ago.

“He has been shifted to Kong Posh hospital in the town and his family would be quarantined,” said Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din.

He also informed people who have purchased medicine or came in contact with the concerned chemist to come forward.

