JCB driver, conductor buried to death at Pampore stone quarry

Pampore: A JCB driver and its conductor were buried to death in a stone quarry in Wuyan village of Pampore area in Pulwama district on Monday evening.

The duo came under sliding stones from the upper slope of the quarry and died there, a police official told Kashmir Reader.

The bodies of the duo identified as Mohammad Rafiq Akhoon, a resident of Awdoora Baramulla and Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Karmulla Tral, were later retrieved from the quarry site with the help of locals, the official said.

He added that the bodies were taken to Public Health Centre in Khrew for medical formalities.

Tehsildar Pampore, Ishtiyaq Mohi ud Din told Kashmir Reader that the incident will be probed after registering a formal first information report.

Ishtiyaq added that they had yesterday only carried out a surprise visit of the area and seized four tippers.

