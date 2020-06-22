Srinagar man goes for medical check-up, dies of COVID-19

Srinagar: A 65-year-old man from Srinagar who was in Delhi after a medical check up has died due to COVID-19 on Monday, his family said.

Family members of the deceased said the deceased, who had gone for medical check up to Amritsar was tested positive on Sunday.

They said that after undergoing medical examination at Amritsar, he reached Delhi to return home, where he complained of chest pain.

“He went to the hospital where he was declared positive,” the family said adding that the patient died at Narendra Mohan Hospital in Ghaziabad. (KNO

