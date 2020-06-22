Situation ‘very tough’, US talking to India, China to help them out: Trump

Washington: Amidst the “very tough” standoff at the China-India border, US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is talking to both countries to “help them” resolve their ongoing tensions.

Trump’s comments came in the backdrop of the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian military personnel were killed, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region.

“It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there, Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out, Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

Trump last month offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was “ready, willing and able” to ease the tensions. India virtually rejected his offer to mediate, saying it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the ongoing border row. China also said both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve their issues through dialogue and consultations.

The United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.

“The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world’s most populous democracy. It’s militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier.

In his virtual address on ‘Europe and the China Challenge’ during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, Pompeo described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a ‘rogue actor.’

Early this week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president is aware of the situation and the US is monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh.

During a phone call on June 2 that Trump had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they did discuss the situation on the Indo-China border, McEnany said.

“Trump and Modi have a terrific relationship and trust between them, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said, adding that the statements coming from the White House, the State Department and the US Embassy in New Delhi is reflective of this. PTI

