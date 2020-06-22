Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in Tral, miss target

Srinagar: Militants on Monday evening made an unsuccessful attempt of lobbing a grenade at a CRPF camp in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources said that the UGBL was fired by militants at D/180 Battalion of CRPF in the area, but it missed the target and landed on the roadside instead.

There was no damage caused in the explosion as per sources who said a manhunt has been launched to nab the militants.(GNS)

