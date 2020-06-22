J&K govt deputes two officers to Wagah Border to facilitate return of stranded residents in Pakistan

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday deputed two of its officers to the Wagah Border Attari in Punjab to receive the residents stranded in Pakistan.

As per an order issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department, Aamir Choudhary and Muneeb Umar, Assistant Directors at the Directorate of Hospitality and Protocol have been deputed to Wagah Border in Attari with effect from June 24 to receive the returnees from June 25 onwards.

The duo has been asked to join Preeti Sharma, Manager J&K House Amritsar to coordinate with the local Amritsar administration for making necessary arrangements in this regard.

