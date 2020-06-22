Deceased Pulwama elderly’s sample returns COVID-19 positive, J&K tally 84

Srinagar: The swab sample of a 65-year-old man from Pulwama who died at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Sunday has returned COVID-19 taking the J&K disease toll to 84.

The elderly was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and passed away the same day even as he was sampled for COVID-19, MS of the hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told Kashmir Reader.

The sample has returned positive adding to the overall J&K toll of COVID-19.

