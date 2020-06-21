Two more die of Covid in Valley, 122 test positive

Srinagar: Two more deaths were reported from Kashmir in the last 24 hours due to the Covid-19, taking the total death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 83, officials said on Sunday.

They said a 51-year-old man, a resident of Nowgam village of Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura.

According to Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan, the deceased, who had a history of renal transplant, was admitted to the SKIMS on June 4 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“He was scheduled for Arteriovenous Fistula but his condition deteriorated as he suffered cardiac arrest and died on Sunday morning,” the MS said.

The elderly had tested positive for Covid-19 early this month.

“Doctors in the put him on life support after his condition deteriorated last night. They tried their best to save his life but complications due to the respiratory distress he couldn’t recover,” Dr Jan said.

In the second instance, a 60-year-old woman from Kulgam district who was admitted in SKIMS a day before passed away due to respiratory complications Sunday evening hours after she tested positive, said Dr Jan.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital with Extrahepatic Biliary Tract Obstruction and septic shock and died due to respiratory complications today,” he added.

Meanwhile, 122 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in J&K. This includes 20 from Jammu Division and 102 from Kashmir Division. Forty-one of them are recent travellers while 81 are non-travellers.

As per the official media bulletin, 46 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 38 from Jammu and 8 from Kashmir Division.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 37 were detected at SKIMS Soura.

“We have tested 2,430 samples today of which 37 tested positive while 2,393 were found negative,” said Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

“Of the new cases detected in SKIMS, highest 16 patients belong to Anantnag followed by Bandipora with seven cases, Srinagar (4), Kulgam (2), Ganderbal and Baramulla with one case from each district,” he said

The new Covid-19 patients include non-locals from Assan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, MS said.

At SKIMS Bemina, 22 new Covid-19 have been detected in 24 hours including 15 from Budgam and seven from Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print