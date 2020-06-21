Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight with government forces in Srinagar’s Soura area, Police said.

The gunfight started this morning following a Cordon and Search Operation by government forces in the area.

J&K Police tweeted that an unidentified militant had been killed in the ongoing encounter so far.

While reports identified the gunfight site as Pazwalpora Gilli Kadal in Zoonimar, Police said the gunfight was going on in Zadibal area of Soura in Srinagar.

