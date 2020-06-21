J&K records five Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 81

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported five deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total death toll due to novel coronavirus to 81, officials said.

They said four of the deceased belonged to Kashmir valley while one is from Jammu division.

The deceased included a 55-year-old woman of Tujan village in Pulwama district, a middle-aged woman of Safa Kadal, Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from Budgam and an 80-year-old woman from Kulgam, and an elderly from Jammu.

As per health officials, all the patients had several underlying ailments like pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes, sleep apnea, kidney disease, respiratory issues besides testing positive for Covid-19.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq A Jan said the deceased woman of Tujan Pulwama was referred from SMHS Hospital as a case of meningioma with obstructive sleep apnea.

She tested positive for Covid-19 and died at around 6:45 am on Saturday due to cardiopulmonary arrest after her condition deteriorated.

The Srinagar woman hailing from Safa Kadal locality died at CD Hospital due to Covid-19. She had multiple comorbidities including Diabetes and a heart ailment.

She was referred to CD Hospital from SMHS Hospital where she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident of Kulgam’s Khudwani, the 80-year-old woman was admitted to SMHS hospital on June 18 where her swab sample was taken for COVID-19 testing the same day.

She died of COVID-19 on Saturday even as her swab sample tested COVID-19 positive the same day.

The elderly also had underlying comorbidities related to chest and kidney, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said.

As per CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak, the woman’s body was taken “forcibly by attendants soon after her death at SMHS Hospital Srinagar earlier today”.

The elderly man from central Kashmir’s Budgam district who passed away on Friday turned out to be Covid-19 positive today, said Medical Superintendent SKIMS.

The deceased man hailing from Kanihama Magam died after a cardiopulmonary arrest on Friday afternoon at SKIMS Soura immediately after admission, he told Kashmir Reader.

MS said the patient had bilateral pneumonia at the time of admission.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 154 new coronavirus cases on Saturday which took the total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,834 including 3,336 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 114 were reported from Kashmir while 40 were detected at Jammu.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir valley recorded 74 new coronavirus cases on Saturday including 14 CRPF personnel, four policemen and two BSF men.

“We tested 2,412 swab samples since Friday at SKIMS virology lab of which 57 were detected positive,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the Medical Superintendent.

“The new cases include 14 from CRPF, 12 11 from Pulwama, 10 from Shopian, six each from Kulgam and Srinagar, four from Budgam, three each from Anantnag and Bandipora,” he said.

On the other hand, SKIMS Bemina confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours including four minors.

