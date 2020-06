Srinagar: A gunfight started between militants and government forces in Pazwalpora Gilli Kadal area of Zoonimer in Srinagar district after forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation there.

Officials said that the CASO was launched by a joint team of Police and CRPF.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight, the official said.

Meanwhile Mobile internet services have been suspended in Srinagar. (KNO)

