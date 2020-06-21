Govt says no decision taken over opening liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The J&K government on Sunday clarified that the Finance Department had not taken any policy decision over issuance of fresh liquor licenses in Kashmir.

The clarification comes a day after Excise Department documents identified 64 locations identified in Kashmir for liquor vends. It drew a sharp reaction from people on social media and the Valley’s grand Mufti opposed it.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), however, clarified, “No list of unserved areas has either been considered or approved”.

“No decision will be taken without participation of stakeholders and due process,” DIPR’s official Twitter handle posted.

