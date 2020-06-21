COVID-19 positive Baramulla man dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 82

Srinagar: A 51-year-old man from Nowgam area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who had tested COVID-19 positive died due to Covid-19 Sunday morning at SKIMS Soura taking the disease death toll in J&K to 82.

Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the patient recently had a renal transplant and was scheduled for Arteriovenous Fistula but his condition deteriorated and he died due to cardiac arrest.

The elderly had tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month.

