2nd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 83

Srinagar: A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died Sunday evening at SKIMS Soura this taking the J&K disease toll to 83.

Hospital sources told Kashmir Reader the elderly was admitted on Saturday underlying illness of extra hepatic biliary obstructive (EHBO) and septic shock and she tested COVID-19 positive the today.

The elderly is the second to die of COVID-19 related illness on Sunday at SKIMS.

A 51-year-old man from Kupwara who had tested COVID-19 positive died at the same hospital.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

