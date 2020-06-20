Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight

Kulgam: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Lokhdipora area of Nehama in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

The gunfight raged after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area triggering the encounter.

An official said that a militant had been killed in an early exchange of fire while as search operation was on in the area.

Meanwhile internet services have been snapped in entire Kulgam district.

Today’s is the 9th encounter in south Kashmir in month of June in which so far 28 militants have been Killed. (KNO)

