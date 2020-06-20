6 pregnant women, 15 CRPF men among 150 COVID-19 cases reported today, J&K tally 5834

Srinagar: Six pregnant women, fifteen paramilitary forces personnel and five policemen were among 150 Covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The cases which also include two doctors take the overall tally of the covid-19 patients in J&K to 5834.

Sources said 28 cases were reported from Srinagar followed by Baramulla (21), Budgam (20), Shopian (12), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Kugam (9), seven each in Kupwara and Kathua, six each in Udhampur and Ramban, Doda (4), Samba (3), Bandipora (2) and one each in 1, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar.

Among the cases reported today include 14 personnel from 144 Bn CRPF Nehru park, four from DPL Pulwama, one from DPL Shopian and one BSF Man from Humhama.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS said that out of the samples tested at the viral diagnostic lab today, 57 returned positive for the virus.

Sources said that 36 samples returned positive at CD Hospital lab while 17 samples tested positive for COVID-19 at SKIMS Bemina ( JVC ), all from Budgam. (GNS)

