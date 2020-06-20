3rd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir as elderly Kulgam woman dies

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported 3rd COVID-19 death of the day on Saturday after an elderly woman hailing from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died of the disease at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

A resident of Kulgam’s Khudwani, the 80-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 18 where her swab sample was taken for COVID-19 testing the same day.

The woman died of COVID-19 on Saturday even as her swab sample tested COVID-19 positive the same day.

The elderly also had underlying comorbidities related to chest and kidney, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said.

As per CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak, the woman’s body was taken “forcibly by attendants soon after her death at SMHS Hospital Srinagar earlier today”.

The elderly is the third woman to die of COVID-19 in Kashmir today and 79th in J&K overall.

Earlier in the day, two women hailing from Pulwama and Srinagar succumbed to the novel virus. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print