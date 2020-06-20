15-day-old infant with congenital heart disease among 4 ‘Covid-19 fatalities’ at SKIMS J&K reports 125 new cases

Srinagar: A 15-day-old baby from Bemina locality of Srinagar who had a serious congenital heart disease was among four Covid-19 patients who died on Friday in Kashmir, taking the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 76.

The baby had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to SKIMS Soura on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the baby was suffering from congenital heart disease and died this morning after the baby’s condition worsened.

“The baby had aortic stenosis with Congestive Cardiac Failure, which is a serious heart condition causing an obstruction in blood flow,” he said.

“The baby remained admitted to the institute for two days after the swab samples returned Covid-19 positive,” he said.

In another death at SKIMS, a 79-year-old man from Nowshera, Srinagar, who had tested Covid-19 positive, died on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the infectious disease block of SKIMS Soura.

As per the Medical Superintendent, the patient was admitted to the premier institute on June 8 with co-morbidities including hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism and bilateral chest infiltrate.

He said the patient had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia and contact with a Covid-19 positive patient as well.

Another elderly, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, also died at the hospital.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 17 with hypertension and cardiac failure.

His sampling was done that day only and the report returned as positive the next day.

Late night, an elderly man from Shopian died of Covid.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Friday which took the total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,680 including 3,194 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 102 were reported from Kashmir while only 23 were detected at Jammu.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir valley recorded 68 new coronavirus cases on Friday including four policemen and an army man.

“We tested 3,126 swab samples since Thursday at SKIMS virology lab of which 62 were detected positive,” said Dr Farooq A Jan.

“The new cases include 17 from Pulwama, 12 from Kulgam, eight from Pulwama, seven from Shopian, six each from Bandipora and Srinagar, three from Baramulla and one each from Budgam, Ganderbal and Kupwara,” he said.

SKIMS Bemina confirmed six new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours including a minor.

