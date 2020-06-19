Sopore elderly dies a day after testing COVID-19 positive, J&K toll 74

Srinagar: An 80-year old man from Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died this morning at SKIMS Soura a day after testing COVID-19 positive.

The fresh COVID-19 death has taken J&K disease toll to 74.

The elderly was admitted to the hospital on June 17 with comorbidities including hypertension, Diabetes and Pnemonia, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Jan informed the patient had tested COVID-19 positive yesterday and died Friday morning.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print