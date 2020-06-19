Probe ordered after 2 die during burial of Covid victim in Jammu

Jammu: District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chouhan on Thursday evening ordered a magisterial probe after two family members of a Coronavirus patient died while performing his last rites in the district.

Official sources said that a man who was tested positive for Coronavirus died in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on Wednesday evening.

“The body was being cremated on Thursday afternoon when two of his relatives present in the last rites fell unconscious and died thereafter under mysterious circumstances,” the official sources said, adding that “the issue was taken seriously by Administration.”

An official order issued by the District Magistrate Jammu, reads that a magisterial probe has been ordered to probe the entire incident.

“It is imperative to probe the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of said two persons through a magisterial inquiry,” the order said.

“Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Jammu shall conduct a detailed inquiry and shall submit the report with findings by 22 June,” the order further reads.

DM Jammu has also asked the inquiry officer to get the autopsy of both the bodies conducted through a board of doctors.

Sushma Chouhan said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances in which both the relatives of COVID19 victim had died.

