Newborn with congenital heart disease dies at SKIMS after testing COVID-19 positive, J&K toll 75

Srinagar: A 15-day-old baby born with a congenital heart disease died Friday at SKIMS Soura after testing COVID-19 positive.
The infant’s death has taken the toll of deaths related to COVID-19 to 75 in J&K.
Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the patient was suffering from congenital heart disease and died this morning after the baby’s condition worsened.
Dr Jan said the baby remained admitted to at the institute for two days after the swab samples returned COVID-19 positive.

