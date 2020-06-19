Major focus on providing agriculture inputs and developing horticulture in District Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Amid Covid-19 lockdown, distribution of 1665 quintals of High Yielding Variety (HYV) of paddy, 650 quintals of maize, 3.15 quintals of sweet corn seeds, 2.62 quintals of vegetable seeds, establishment of model orchards and nurseries of kiwi, grapes and walnut are among the slew of measures taken for welfare of farmers by Agriculture and Horticulture departments in district Baramulla.

During the ongoing crisis when all sectors have been badly affected, the district offices of Agriculture and Horticulture have played a pivotal role in mobilizing the agriculture activities with the support of district administration and all efforts have been made to reach out to the farmers with assistance at their doorsteps.

Taking lead in the distribution of exotic seeds of various varieties of vegetables in Kashmir division, Agriculture department has ensured distribution of farm seeds to the farmers giving due consideration to health related advisories that have been issued to prevent the spread of corona virus infection.

According to official data, about 1665 quintals of High Yielding Variety (HYV) of paddy has been distributed among the farmers of Baramulla district. “These varieties viz SR3, SR4, SR5 have been distributed among the farmers at their doorsteps which was a prerequisite at this critical juncture. The department also distributed about 650 quintals of maize which comprised 550 quintals of hybrid variety and 100 quintals of composite variety.

The department also distributed about 3.15 quintals of sweet corn seeds which was the first of its kind step taken in the district. Moreover, the agriculture department has taken various other measures aimed at making the district self-sufficient in the production of vegetables. It has distributed about 2.62 quintals of vegetable seeds with an area expansion of 46.76 hectares,” a senior official of Agriculture department said.

“Agriculture department has also introduced a unique seed village programme whereby Dalri-Dogripora village of Rafiabad area has been adopted as an organic village with the Cluster name “Varmul Organic” aimed to ensure integrated and holistic development from the agriculture point of view. The logo for the said Cluster was launched by the Union Minister of Information Technology in the month of January this year during his visit to Baramulla district,” he added.

Agriculture department has also taken lead in distributing farm machinery and other equipment by distributing farming items involving subsidy of Rs 7 crore which include tractors, tillers, weeders, power sprayers, brush cutters, IP sets etc. The department has also provided 30 bore wells having subsidy component of Rs 2 lakh on each besides 100 dug wells with an element of subsidy under the micro irrigation programme.

Agriculture department has also played an active role in disseminating awareness and educating farmers with regard to the introduction of new and latest farming techniques. It has organized various awareness camps, seminars and other programmes in different areas of the district aimed at reaching to the farmers with modern and scientific know-how for leveraging productivity which has been largely appreciated by the farming community of Baramulla district.

Horticulture department has also initiated several welfare measures to benefit farmers and orchardists like establishment of model orchards and nurseries of kiwi, grapes and walnut at Salamabad and Bagh-i-Sundri. It has also sowed 09 quintals of walnut at different departmental nurseries of the district. About 11675 grafts have been carried out at different nurseries on different fruit crops besides 28219 cuttings/runners have been planted in these nurseries. The department has also imported 611745 high density apple rootstocks which have been subsequently planted in different departmental nurseries of the district.

For awareness generation, the office has also made productive use of social media platforms and created about 20 WhatsApp groups to redress grievances and issues of farmers on a daily basis while as the department has mobilized its field functionaries at zonal and district levels who have conducted field visits to provide on-spot technical guidance to farmers.

