Investigate contracts given at SMC: BJP to admin

Srinagar: BJP Kashmir Unit on Thursday urged LG Administration and Director Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir to investigate all major contracts in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) from the past two years as public money was being looted on the name of development.

Party’s Kashmir Media In-charge and senior leader, Manzoor Bhat in a statement said that several scams have been surfaced in SMC, which need to investigate as public money have been openly misused for fake development slogans.

He said even the majority of the SMC Corporation alleged that sanitize material including chemicals and other-equipment were used as sub-standard during the Covid19 pandemic in the city.

“Lakhs of rupees were wasted on public toilets and individual latrines and blue-eyed people were provided these facilities as compared deserving categories,” Bhat said.

As per Bhat majority of the contracts in SMC were being provided to blue-eyed persons that needs to investigate and independent investigation.

He urged party has a clear stand against corruption and these things would not be tolerated anymore in the SMC.

“Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar should also intervene in the matter, so that such elements would be exposed,” he said.

As per the Bhat in building permissions also basic principles were violated and which need to be investigated under the frame of municipality law.

“Hundreds of the buildings including hotels, restaurants and other structures have been constructed haphazardly in Srinagar and in which crores of rupees were grabbed,” he said.

“Permissions granted by SMC from the past two years need to reverified and investigated as public money was looted on the name of development,” Bhat said.Bhat also hoped that the administration would look into the issues, so that people would get a sigh of relief from corruption in the city.

