Evacuee Property Departmenst to launch drive for recovery of rentals

JAMMU: Custodian General J&K, Suraiya Jabeen on Thursday reiterated to launch a special drive against the defaulters for recovery of rental arrears from individuals and other entities while directing officers to identify the illegal encroachment made on evacuee land.

This after a detailed review during an introductory meeting regarding functioning of Evacuee Property Department here.Speaking on the occasion, Jabeen impressed upon the officers and officials of the department to work with honesty and dedication for protection and best management of Evacuee Property to improve its financial health.

The Custodian General further advised the employees of the department to infuse spirit of work culture and directed them to keep proper eye on the evacuee property, so that same is not grabbed or encroached upon by unscrupulous elements or land grabbers.

She also reiterated to launch a special drive against the defaulters for recovery of rental arrears from individuals and other entities while directing officers to identify the illegal encroachment made on evacuee land. On the occasion, Custodian Evacuee Property Jammu/ Kashmir and Deputy Custodians of the districts have also been directed to submit progress of their assignment on weekly basis.

The Custodian General also asked Engineering Wing of the department to take approved projects for executing construction of commercial as well as residential assets on available evacuee land in both the divisions of J&K during the current financial year and completion of these projects in a time bound manner to augment income of the department.

Meanwhile, the department retrieved prime Evacuee Property orchard land measuring 117 kanals situated at Kalyana Tehsil R.S.Pura.

