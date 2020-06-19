2 militants hiding in Pampore mosque killed without fire, IED; sanctity of mosque maintained: IGP

Shopian: Five more militants have been killed in two separate gunfights that broke out in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts on Thursday taking the toll of slain militants to seven .

In the ongoing gunfight in Bandpawa area of Chitragam Tehsil in Shopian district, three more militants have been killed taking the toll of slain militants in the encounter to four a police official said.

The gunfight broke out on Thursday and police had till yesterday night confirmed the killing of an unidentified militant.

In another gunfight at Meej Pampore in Pulwama district, which started prior to the Shopian gunfight, police said that two militants, who had been hiding in a local mosque had been killed with “patience and professionalism” without any use of fire and IED.

Only tear smoke shells have been used instead and the sanctity of the mosque has been maintained, a police statement on Twitter quoted IGP Kashmir as saying. (With inputs from KNO)

