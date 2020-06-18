Swab samples of 2 deceased elderlies return COVID-19 positive, J&K toll 69

Srinagar: The swab samples of two deceased Kashmiri elderly men have tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday taking the disease toll in J&K to 69, officials said.

The duo- a 70-year-old from Srinagar Nawab Bazar and a 65-year-old man from Chakoora, Shopian- died on Wednesday evening at SMHS Hospital Srinagar while as their swab samples tested positive on Thursday, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said.

Dr Choudhary further informed that both the deceased patients had underlying comorbidities of Diabetes and hypertension.

