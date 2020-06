Now, PSA against Akbar Lone’s son revoked

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday revoked Public Safety Act detention order of Hilal Akbar Lone, who is son of National Conference MP Muhammad Akbar Lone

Hilal was detained after abrogation of Article 370 by BJP- led central government last year.

Earlier in the day, former PDP minister’s detention under PSA also was revoked by the J&K government. (KNO)

