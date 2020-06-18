Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a predawn gunfight with government forces in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

The encounter raged after a joint team of police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation there.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight, officials said.

A senior Police officer said that one militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter and his identity was being ascertained. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print