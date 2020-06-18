Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a predawn gunfight with government forces in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
The encounter raged after a joint team of police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation there.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight, officials said.
A senior Police officer said that one militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter and his identity was being ascertained. (GNS)

Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.