Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday revoked Public Safety Act detention order of former PDP minister Naeem Akther.

Akther was detained in August last year when BJP- led centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories.

He is expected to be released later in the day. (KNO)

