Gunfight rages in Shopian, 2nd of the day

Srinagar: Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Bandpawa village of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.

Reports said that a joint team of police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation Bandpawa.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A police official said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the second encounter of the day on Thursday in south Kashmir.

Earlier, a gunfight started between militants and government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district which was still going on when reports last came in.

Pertinently 17 militants were killed including some top commanders this month in Shopian district alone.(GNS)

