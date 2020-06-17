Govt to create separate Education Administrative Service for J&K Union Territory

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department has constituted a committee to recommend a creation of a separate Education Administrative Service in the newly created union territory.

As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary School Education Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Wednesday, the six-member committee chaired by Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Mohammad Younis Malik will submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of a separate Education Administrative Service in J&K.

The rest of the members of the committee are : Director Finance School Education Department, Additional Secretary School Education Department, Joint Director Planning, Joint Director (Administration) Directorate of School Education Jammu and Personal Officer, Directorate of School Education Jammu.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

