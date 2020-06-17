Ladakh face-off: PM calls all-party meet on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a virtual all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation on the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print