Four more deaths, 108 new cases

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported four more deaths due to Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll in J&K due to Covid-19 to 67, officials said.

An elderly man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district who had acute Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and had also tested positive for Covid-19 died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old man from Feripora was admitted to SKIMS on Monday after he complained of fever and shortness of breath, said Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan.

He said the patient was already Covid-19 positive and was earlier admitted in Shopian.

“He was referred to us from Shopian. Today his condition worsened and he succumbed to the disease at around 4.15 am after a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest,” Dr Jan said.

The MS said the family of the deceased refused to put him on ventilator.

Late on Wednesday, three more persons became victims of Covid. They include 70-year-old man from Wudwan Budgam, 70-year-old man from Khanpora Baramulla and 65-year-old woman from Tengpora in Srinagar, said Dr Saleem Khan. Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar.

With their deaths, the COVID-19 tally in J&K has risen to 64, with 57 deaths in Kashmir and 7 in Jammu.

On Wednesday, 108 new coronavirus cases including 22 travellers were detected in J&K. The total number of Covid-19 patients detected in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 5,406 including 2,914 recoveries.

As per officials, 27 of the new cases have been reported from Jammu while 81 are from Kashmir.

They said 58 of the new cases were found positive at SKIMS Soura and 13 were tested at SKIMS Bemina while the remaining cases were detected at CD Hospital.

Of the new cases detected at SKIMS Soura, 32 belong to Shopian followed by Kulgam with six cases, Srinagar and Baramulla with five cases each, Anantnag (4), Bandipora and Kupwara with two cases each,and one each from Pulwama and Ganderbal.

“Four of the new patients have a travel history, including to Delhi,” said Dr Farooq A Jan.

“The new cases include three CRPF personnel, an RR soldier, and a policeman from DPL Shopian,” he said.

The virology lab of SKIMS tested 2,144 samples since Tuesday evening, Principal Dr Reyaz Untoo said. Thirteen fresh cases detected at SKIMS Bemina are from Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts and a CISF soldier from Srinagar airport.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print