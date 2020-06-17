Div Com reviews measures undertaken for Covid-19 containment, management

SRINAGAR: To review the measures undertaken by the administration for the containment and management of Covid-19 pandemic, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole chaired a meeting here today.

The Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, OSD Health & Medical Education, VC Srinagar Development Authority, Director Health Services Kashmir, Nodal Officer, Isolation (Hospitals), Lab Coordinator J&K, Nodal Officers Covid-19 of GMC Srinagar, SKIMS and JVC Bemina were present in meeting, While as the Deputy Commissioners of all Kashmir districts and Mission Director NHM participated in the meeting through video Conference.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was appraised about the measures undertaken by the district administrations for management of Covid-19 spread as most of day to day activities have started resuming. They informed the meeting that all precautionary measures as per Covid-19 guide lines are being followed in letter and spirit to avoid any Corona Virus outbreak. It was also given out that work on various developmental projects have been started all across the Kashmir where all necessary guidelines are being followed to protect manpower from any ill effect of Covid-19.

On the occasion, the Div Com directed for further strengthening and improving the mechanism by adopting coordinated strategy in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines so that spread of disease is curbed.

He stressed on carrying mass awareness campaign regarding Dos and Don’ts about the Covid-19 management and asked all Deputy Commissioners to aware people about the various aspects and precautionary measures to be taken through print and electronic media so that traders, farmers, employees and general public take due care during day to day activities.

He also called for giving focused attention towards the mental health of the people side by side to their physical health by counseling them through social media, wall paintings, pamphlets and other means so that people could get rid of mental and psychological stress caused to Covid-19 pandemic.

